The 2023 Stanley Cup Final continues as the Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers in Game 2.
Both teams enter the series with hopes to hoist their franchise's first-ever Stanley Cup. It marks the seventh time in league history that both teams in the championship series are in pursuit of their first championship.
The teams have a limited history with each other, but Vegas holds an all-time record of 6-3-1 against Florida and they split their regular season matchups, 1-1.
Jack Eichel has emerged as a key player for Vegas this postseason, while Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk's clutch playoff performance includes scoring three game-winning goals in the conference final series.
Tickets for Saturday's action at T-Mobile Arena are going for over $700 and the Knights are a narrow favorite among ESPN's experts to win the series.
Vegas dominated Florida 5-2 in Game 1, but it's anyone's series still. Here are all the happenings around Game 2 in Vegas:
