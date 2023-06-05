Relive the playoff paths that the Panthers and the Golden Knights took to make it to the Stanley Cup Final. (1:04)

The 2023 Stanley Cup Final continues as the Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers in Game 2.

Both teams enter the series with hopes to hoist their franchise's first-ever Stanley Cup. It marks the seventh time in league history that both teams in the championship series are in pursuit of their first championship.

The teams have a limited history with each other, but Vegas holds an all-time record of 6-3-1 against Florida and they split their regular season matchups, 1-1.

Jack Eichel has emerged as a key player for Vegas this postseason, while Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk's clutch playoff performance includes scoring three game-winning goals in the conference final series.

Tickets for Saturday's action at T-Mobile Arena are going for over $700 and the Knights are a narrow favorite among ESPN's experts to win the series.

Vegas dominated Florida 5-2 in Game 1, but it's anyone's series still. Here are all the happenings around Game 2 in Vegas:

