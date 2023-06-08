        <
          Stanley Cup Final Game 3: Panthers-Knights sights and sounds

          play
          How the Panthers-Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final came to be (1:04)

          Relive the playoff paths that the Panthers and the Golden Knights took to make it to the Stanley Cup Final. (1:04)

          Jun 8, 2023

          The 2023 Stanley Cup Final continues as the Florida Panthers host their first matchup of the championship series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

          Vegas has dominated Florida thus far with a 5-2 win in Game 1 and 7-2 win in Game 2.

          Both teams hope to hoist their franchise's first-ever Stanley Cup. It marks the seventh time in league history that both teams in the championship series are in pursuit of their first championship.

          The teams have a limited history with each other and split their regular-season matchups, 1-1.

          Jack Eichel has emerged as a key player for Vegas this postseason, while Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk's clutch playoff performance includes scoring three game-winning goals in the conference finals.

          Tickets for the series opener at T-Mobile Arena went for over $700, and the Knights are a narrow favorite among ESPN's experts to win the series.

          Here are all the happenings around Game 3 in Florida:

