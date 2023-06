Relive the playoff paths that the Panthers and the Golden Knights took to make it to the Stanley Cup Final. (1:04)

The 2023 Stanley Cup Final continues Saturday as the Florida Panthers host their second matchup of the championship series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas dominated Florida with a 5-2 win in Game 1 and 7-2 win in Game 2. However, the Panthers won their first title-series game in a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 3.



Both teams hope to hoist their franchise's first Stanley Cup. It marks the seventh time in league history that both teams in the championship series are in pursuit of their first championship.

The teams have a limited history with each other and split their regular-season matchups 1-1.

Here are all the happenings around Game 4 in Florida:

Wake up, wake up on a Saturday Knight 🎢#VegasBorn | @Hilton pic.twitter.com/2E80GgYwsJ β€” z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 10, 2023

Saturday night suits πŸ•Ί pic.twitter.com/DydTe81Hdw β€” Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 10, 2023

Ready for ya πŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/LbhSllzx5d β€” Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 10, 2023

The legend @DanMarino kicking off Game 3 😼 pic.twitter.com/GIzJmO6Rmd β€” Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 9, 2023

See ya tonight πŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/JT80XPsGve β€” Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 8, 2023

Vegas legend @WayneNewtonMrLV went OFF on the siren today!!! πŸš¨πŸ™Œ pic.twitter.com/sxS4x5Tj8K β€” z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 6, 2023

LET'S GET THIS PARTY STARTED πŸ₯³ #UKnightTheRealm pic.twitter.com/MvqZQCcN1Q β€” z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 5, 2023

There can only be one. #UKnightTheRealm pic.twitter.com/pSQsazIdEG β€” z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 4, 2023

You'd think it's just any old game if it wasn't for the shirts πŸ˜‚ ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/V6d5xLG0NY β€” z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 3, 2023

THIS IS HOW WE DO THE #StanleyCup FINAL IN LAS VEGAS 🀩 @marshmello pic.twitter.com/NupJiTHxYB β€” z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 3, 2023

