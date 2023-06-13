A scuffle ensues after the Golden Knights kill off a game ending power play from the Panthers to win Game 4. (1:34)

The 2023 Stanley Cup Final continues Tuesday as the Florida Panthers look to stay alive against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas dominated Florida with a 5-2 win in Game 1 and 7-2 win in Game 2. However, the Panthers won their first title-series game in a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 3. That didn't stop the Golden Knights from pulling ahead in Game 4, staving off a Panthers comeback for a 3-2 win.



Both teams hope to hoist their franchise's first Stanley Cup. It marks the seventh time in league history that both teams in the championship series are in pursuit of their first championship.

The teams have a limited history with each other and split their regular-season matchups 1-1.

Here are all the happenings around Game 5 in Las Vegas:

Vegas shows out

⚡️ IT'S AN ABSOLUTE ELECTRIC FACTORY ⚡️



The cast of KÀ from @Cirque is out here!!!! pic.twitter.com/BOZkgtFUFc — z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 13, 2023

VEGAS, BABY. VEGAS. @steveaoki IS HERE TO GET EVERYONE FIRED UP FOR GAME 5 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL 😎 pic.twitter.com/zqcZmYIesJ — z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 13, 2023

90+ degrees? No problem. We're out in full force. 😤 #UKnightTheRealm pic.twitter.com/aZEF4X70Qx — z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 13, 2023

BECAUSE OF COURSE @ChanceNHL DROVE THE LOTUS TO GAME 5 🤩 #UKnightTheRealm pic.twitter.com/04c0BzhEWs — z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 13, 2023

Sights and sounds from Game 4

Famous fans

Pregame trolls

Arrivals

Wake up, wake up on a Saturday Knight 🎶#VegasBorn | @Hilton pic.twitter.com/2E80GgYwsJ — z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 10, 2023

Saturday night suits 🕺 pic.twitter.com/DydTe81Hdw — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 10, 2023

Setting the scene

Ready for ya 👀 pic.twitter.com/LbhSllzx5d — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 10, 2023

Sights and sounds from Game 3:

Pool party

Celeb sighting

The legend @DanMarino kicking off Game 3 😼 pic.twitter.com/GIzJmO6Rmd — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 9, 2023

Arrivals

Setting the scene

See ya tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/JT80XPsGve — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 8, 2023

Sights and sounds from Game 2

Mr. Las Vegas in the house

Vegas legend @WayneNewtonMrLV went OFF on the siren today!!! 🚨🙌 pic.twitter.com/sxS4x5Tj8K — z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 6, 2023

Pregame vibes

LET'S GET THIS PARTY STARTED 🥳 #UKnightTheRealm pic.twitter.com/MvqZQCcN1Q — z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 5, 2023

Sights and sounds from Game 1

Famous fans

New decor

There can only be one. #UKnightTheRealm pic.twitter.com/pSQsazIdEG — z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 4, 2023

One way to warm up

You'd think it's just any old game if it wasn't for the shirts 😂 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/V6d5xLG0NY — z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 3, 2023

Pre-game scene

THIS IS HOW WE DO THE #StanleyCup FINAL IN LAS VEGAS 🤩 @marshmello pic.twitter.com/NupJiTHxYB — z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 3, 2023

Arrivals