The Anaheim Ducks have hired Greg Cronin to be their next head coach, the team announced Monday.

Cronin, who was the head coach for the Colorado Avalanche's AHL affiliate, will be an NHL head coach for the first time in his career. The 60-year-old Cronin had spent five years with the Colorado Eagles and guided the team to the playoffs four times. Previously, Cronin was also the head coach of the New York Islanders' AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.

He replaces Dallas Eakins, who was dismissed after four seasons. The Ducks finished with a 23-47-12 record in Eakins' final campaign which was also the worst record in the NHL.

"While we did cast a wide net in searching for the next head coach, it became clear to me that Greg would be the ideal fit for the position," Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said in a statement. "Being a young team, I felt we needed a teacher of the finer points of the game, and someone who has worked extensively over time with talented young players, helping them develop into successful NHL players. Greg has done all that and more, and we are excited to name him head coach of the Anaheim Ducks."

Even though this will be Cronin's first NHL head coaching job, he provides the Ducks with someone who is known for developing players. Cronin was on the first coaching staff in the United States National Team Development Program. He has been a collegiate assistant coach and coached both the University of Maine and Northeastern. Cronin was also an assistant with the Islanders and the Toronto Maple Leafs in addition to his time in the AHL.

"I'm excited and honored to be named head coach of the Anaheim Ducks," Cronin said in a statement. "This team has a fantastic future ahead, and I'm very grateful to the Samueli family and Pat Verbeek for entrusting me with this amazing opportunity."

Cronin played an instrumental role within the Avalanche's organization. He was responsible in the development of players such as Pavel Francouz, Logan O'Connor and Alex Newhook, among others, in addition to the fact that Cronin helped nearly 20 players make their NHL debut with the Avs.

He takes over a team that despite missing the playoffs for a fifth straight year, has used the draft to develop one of the NHL's strongest farm systems. The Ducks began tapping into some of their promise during the 2021-22 season when they were in the hunt for a wild-card spot only to fall short a with 31-37-14 record before finishing this season at the bottom of the standings.

Still, it's a franchise that features young talents such as Jamie Drysdale and Mason McTavish along with a pair of NHL All-Star Game selections in Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras. The Ducks' farm system also has the distinction of becoming the first NHL organization to have their prospects win Defenseman of the Year honors in the OHL, the QMJHL and the WHL.

And with the Ducks having the No. 2 pick in the NHL Draft, there is the possibility they could select University of Michigan center Adam Fantilli to be part of those future plans.