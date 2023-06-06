The Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday acquired Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov in a three-way deal that included the Los Angeles Kings.

Provorov, 26, finished his seventh NHL season with six goals and 21 assists in 82 games for the Flyers, who drafted him seventh overall in 2015. He averaged 23:01 in ice time.

"Improving our blue line has been a priority for us and acquiring Ivan gives us an established left-shot defenseman who is still a young player with his best seasons in front of him," Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. "He immediately improves our group on defense as he is durable, has great skill, skates well, is an excellent passer with an accurate shot and can effectively play at both ends of the ice."

The Flyers sent Provorov and minor league winger Hayden Hodgson to the Kings for defenseman Sean Walker, goaltender Cal Petersen, AHL defenseman Helge Grans and a 2024 second-round pick. Walker, 28, is signed through next season ($2.65 million AAV). Petersen, 28, is signed for two more years with a $5 million average annual salary. The Kings inked him to a three-year deal in 2021 in the hopes that he would be their starter, but Petersen lost that job this season, having his salary buried in the AHL.

Provorov's cap hit is $6.75 million next season and in 2024-25. The Kings retained 30% of that salary and traded him to the Blue Jackets.

Columbus continued the three-way trade with the Flyers by sending the Kings' first-round pick this season (22nd overall), which the Blue Jackets acquired at the trade deadline in a deal that sent goalie Joonas Korpisalo and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov to Los Angeles, and a conditional second-round draft pick in either 2024 or 2025 to Philadelphia in exchange for defenseman Kevin Connauton.

The Blue Jackets then sent Connauton to the Kings to complete the trade.

For the Kings, the trade saves them money and opens up salary cap space to potentially re-sign Gavrikov, who is a pending unrestricted free agent.

This three-way trade continues a notable offseason for the Blue Jackets. ESPN previously reported that the team is expected to hire former Red Wings and Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock when his contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs officially ends this summer.

Provorov gives them a veteran defenseman on the left side who can play behind star Zach Werenski. Provorov could be paired with rookie defenseman David Jiricek, who was the sixth overall pick in 2022.

Provorov gained notoriety this season for being the first NHL player to boycott his team's pregame Pride celebration, opting out of warmups Jan. 17 when the Flyers wore Pride jerseys and used rainbow tape in symbolic support of the LGBTQIA+ community. Provorov, who is Russian Orthodox, cited his religious beliefs in the decision. Coach John Tortorella and the Flyers allowed Provorov to play in that game and supported his right to boycott warmups.

This is the first significant trade for the Flyers' new management team of president Keith Jones and general manager Danny Briere, both of whom were officially hired last month.