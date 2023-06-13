Derek Ryan takes the rebound off the boards and puts the puck between Joonas Korpisalo's legs for the goal. (0:46)

The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Derek Ryan to a two-year contract extension worth $1.8 million on Tuesday.

Ryan, 36, could have been an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

He recorded 20 points (13 goals, seven assists) in 80 games this season. He added three points (one goal, two assists) in 11 playoff games for the Oilers, who were eliminated in the second round by the Vegas Golden Knights.

An undrafted player, Ryan totaled 191 points (76 goals, 115 assists) in 500 career games with the Carolina Hurricanes, Calgary Flames and Oilers.