The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate at the Stanley Cup presentation ceremony. (1:00)

Vegas hoists the Stanley Cup for the first time (1:00)

The Vegas Golden Knights are hoisting the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.

They dominated the Florida Panthers for most of the five-game championship series, capping it off with a 9-3 victory in Game 5.

The Golden Knights' nine goals are the most by a team in a Stanley Cup-clinching win since the NHL's formation in 1917-18. The six-goal margin of victory is the second-largest in a Cup-clinching win, exceeded by only the Pittsburgh Penguins' 8-0 win over the Minnesota North Stars in 1991.

Tuesday's big win made waves on social media.

One small request

The Stanley Cup is heading to a new home, but sent out one plea before making the move.

Whatever you do, please don't drop me — The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) June 14, 2023

Local love

The reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces most recently brought a title to the city and immediately welcomed the Golden Knights to the club.

The city got two of them thanggssssss #champs — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) June 14, 2023

NHL world weighs in

Some teams sent congratulatory messages to the new champs, while others already started the countdown for next season.

Welcome to the club, @GoldenKnights. — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) June 14, 2023