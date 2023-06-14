        <
        >

          Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup win lights up Twitter

          play
          Vegas hoists the Stanley Cup for the first time (1:00)

          The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate at the Stanley Cup presentation ceremony. (1:00)

          • ESPN staffJun 13, 2023, 11:40 PM ET

          The Vegas Golden Knights are hoisting the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.

          They dominated the Florida Panthers for most of the five-game championship series, capping it off with a 9-3 victory in Game 5.

          The Golden Knights' nine goals are the most by a team in a Stanley Cup-clinching win since the NHL's formation in 1917-18. The six-goal margin of victory is the second-largest in a Cup-clinching win, exceeded by only the Pittsburgh Penguins' 8-0 win over the Minnesota North Stars in 1991.

          Tuesday's big win made waves on social media.

          One small request

          The Stanley Cup is heading to a new home, but sent out one plea before making the move.

          Local love

          The reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces most recently brought a title to the city and immediately welcomed the Golden Knights to the club.

          NHL world weighs in

          Some teams sent congratulatory messages to the new champs, while others already started the countdown for next season.