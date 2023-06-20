The Montreal Canadiens are retaining forward Sean Monahan on a one-year, $1.985 million contract.

Monahan, 28, could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. The Canadiens acquired Monahan and a conditional first-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft in an August 2022 trade with the Calgary Flames for future considerations.

In his first season in Montreal, Monahan appeared in 25 games and registered 17 points (six goals, 11 assists). His season ended Dec. 5 due to a lower-body injury.

The Flames selected Monahan with the No. 6 overall draft pick in 2013. In 681 regular-season games with the Flames and Canadiens, he has tallied 479 points (218 goals, 261 assists).