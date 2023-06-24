The Arizona Coyotes acquired defenseman Sean Durzi from the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick.

Durzi, 24, was a second-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2018 NHL Draft, but played the past two seasons with the Kings after a January 2019 trade.

"Sean is a reliable two-way defenseman who has good vision and contributes offensively," Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said in a release. "He will be a very good addition to our blue line and we look forward to having him on our roster this season."

Durzi is about to enter the final year of a two-year contract that carries a manageable $1.7 million salary-cap hit for a on offensive defenseman. He will be eligible for unrestricted free agency next summer.

Durzi played in 72 games for the Kings in 2022-23 and registered 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) and 50 penalty minutes. He shared the lead in goals among Los Angeles defensemen and ranked second in both assists and points among the club's blueliners.

He has 12 goals and 65 points in 136 career games.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.