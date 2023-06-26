How to watch the 2023 NHL draft: Date, time, channel, more

The 2023 NHL draft takes place this week at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The first round will be televised Wednesday on ESPN and ESPN+, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 2 through 7 begin Thursday at 11 a.m. ET on the NHL Network, and will also be available on ESPN+.

Connor Bedard, a center for the WHL's Regina Pats, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick, a selection that belongs to the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks earned that honor by winning the draft lottery, explained in more detail here.

Who will the Anaheim Ducks select at No. 2? Many believe it's between Adam Fantilli and Leo Carlsson, who are also ranked as top prospects.

The order of all 224 picks has been determined, from the Blackhawks at No. 1 to the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights at No. 224. Tune in to see who your team takes!