Oilers captain Connor McDavid is awarded the 2023 Hart Trophy, given to the most valuable player in the NHL. (2:01)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid swept the NHL's top individual awards to cap his career-best season at the NHL Awards on Monday.

McDavid won the Hart Trophy as the league's most valuable player and the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL Players' Association's most outstanding player. It was McDavid's third Hart Trophy win, after having been nominated five times. Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak finished second for MVP, while the Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk was third. McDavid earned 195 first-place votes for the Hart Trophy, with Pastrnak getting the only other first-place vote.

McDavid also becomes only the third four-time recipient of the NHLPA's most outstanding player award, joining Wayne Gretzky (five) and Mario Lemieux (four).

McDavid was the most dominant offensive force in the NHL this past season. He won his fifth Art Ross Trophy for leading the league with 153 points. That was 30 points more than his career high set last season and made him the first skater since Lemieux in 1995-96 to score 150 points. McDavid won the Rocket Richard Trophy with a career-best 64 goals, as well.

After winning the Hart Trophy, McDavid gave a shoutout to his new fiancée, Lauren Kyle, saying he wouldn't be up on stage without her support.

The Bruins, who set new NHL regular-season records for wins (65) and points (135), walked away with three major awards.

Boston's Jim Montgomery won the Jack Adams Award for coach of the year, finishing ahead of Lindy Ruff of the New Jersey Devils and Dave Hakstol of the Seattle Kraken.

Bruins star Patrice Bergeron built on his NHL record for Selke Trophy wins, capturing the award for the NHL's best defensive forward for a sixth time. He was also the Selke winner last season. Devils center Nico Hischier was a distant second, while Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitchell Marner was third.

And goaltender Linus Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy as the league's best goaltender after posting an impressive 40-6-1 record for Boston, which set NHL regular-season records for wins and points as a team. Ullmark finished ahead of Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders and Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets.

Ullmark, a first-time NHL Awards finalist, is the fourth Bruins goaltender to win the Vezina under the current selection criteria (since 1981-82), joining Pete Peeters (1982-83), Tim Thomas (2008-09, 2010-11) and Tuukka Rask (2013-14).

"Huge honor," Ullmark said. "I want to thank the whole Bruins organization for welcoming my family with open arms."

Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman for the third time in his career, capping a comeback season that saw him lead all blueliners with 101 points in 82 games. Karlsson last won the award in 2014-15.

The New York Rangers' Adam Fox and the Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar finished behind Karlsson.

Kraken center Matty Beniers came away with the Calder Trophy as the NHL rookie of the year, marking the first time the expansion franchise had captured an NHL award. Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner was second, while Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power was third.

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar won the Lady Byng Trophy as the NHL's most gentlemanly player for the second time, having previously earned the award in 2015-16. Jack Hughes of the Devils finished a close second in the voting, while Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point placed third.

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang was presented the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy as the player who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey." Letang suffered a stroke for the second time in his life and mourned the death of his father within a span of four weeks during the season.

"I'm not going to lie. I always dreamt about being up here and winning something, but this isn't the one. It always means something bad happened," joked Letang, who was nominated for the Norris Trophy once in his career. Letang thanked his doctors, his teammates and his wife for their help in his recovery.

He is the first Penguin to win the Masterton Trophy since Lemieux in 1992-93. Other finalists for the Masterton were Clayton Keller of the Arizona Coyotes and Alex Stalock of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos won the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award for his work on and off the ice. "It's a lot of responsibility being a leader. I've been very fortunate to play with some outstanding players throughout my career," said Stamkos. "I've been very fortunate to be a part of the Tampa community for 15 years."

Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund won the King Clancy Award, presented "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community." Backlund will receive a $25,000 donation from the National Hockey League Foundation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice.

Connor Bedard, who is expected to be taken first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in Wednesday's NHL Draft, was given the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence, handed to "the candidate who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness, and athleticism."

Jason McCrimmon of Detroit, Michigan, was given the 2023 Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award, given to an individual who -- through the sport of hockey -- has positively impacted their community, culture or society in the United States. McCrimmon is the President and Founder of Detroit Ice Dreams Youth Hockey Association, a nonprofit youth hockey organization.

The Professional Hockey Writers Association votes for the Hart, Norris, Calder, Selke and Lady Byng; the Professional Hockey Broadcasters Association votes for the Jack Adams; NHL general managers vote on the Vezina Trophy, while NHL affiliated panels vote for GM of the year and other awards.