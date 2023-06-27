The Anaheim Ducks have hired former captain Ryan Getzlaf to do captain-type things for the team -- just doing them off the ice.

He was named director of player development Tuesday -- charged with helping prepare and educate Ducks prospects for careers in professional hockey.

"I am so excited to be back in a role where I feel I can help our young players, who are the focal point of both the future and present of our hockey club," Getzlaf said in a statement. "This opportunity will give me the chance to help them in the critical years of their development and share the many years of experiences that I have had. I would also like to thank Pat and his staff for giving me the chance to come in and learn, as well as help where I can."

Getzlaf retired after the 2021-22 season as the franchise leader in points (1,019), games (1,157) and seasons as captain (12). The team hasn't named a captain since he retired. Getzlaf's experience will come into play with a young team that also holds the second pick in Wednesday's NHL draft.

The Ducks are expected to select Michigan freshman Adam Fantilli -- a big-bodied, highly skilled center a lot like, well, Getzlaf.

Anaheim is building around young talent, such as Trevor Zegras, 21, and a pair of 20-year-olds in Jamie Drysdale and Mason McTavish.