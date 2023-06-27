NASHVILLE - Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said that head coach Sheldon Keefe will return next season.

Keefe was hired by the Leafs' previous GM Kyle Dubas, who parted ways with the team last month and was replaced by Treliving. Keefe's job status was in question, but Treliving said that his evaluation determined that the coach should remain in place for Toronto.

"It was difficult and probably uncomfortable at times, but really excited to working with him," said Treliving.

Keefe, 42, has one more year on his current contract. Treliving said the two will work on a contract extension. The coach is entering his fifth season behind the bench with the Maple Leafs, qualifying for the playoffs in each of his first four seasons and leading Toronto to their first playoff series win since 2004 in the 2022-23 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"I think Sheldon's got a really good relationship with his players. I think there's a real strong bond. There's lots of belief both ways," said Treliving.

Determining Keefe's status was one piece of business for Treliving. Next up for the general manager: Working on contract extensions for star center Auston Matthews and winger William Nylander, who both have one more year left on their deals before unrestricted free agency.

Matthews, 25, makes $11,640,250 against the salary cap. Nylander, 27, makes $6,962,366 against the cap. Both players will have trade protection in the last year of their contracts beginning on July 1.

Treliving said "the world doesn't stop" after July 1 if the two players haven't re-signed. "I'm confident we're going to get both players signed until proven otherwise," he said.

The Leafs GM has some unfortunate experience with star players who are nearing free agency. When Treliving was the general manager of the Calgary Flames in 2022, he watched Johnny Gaudreau leave as a free agent to the Columbus Blue Jackets before trading Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers when he made it clear he wouldn't re-sign with Calgary after the last year of his contract.

"I think we all learn from experiences," said Treliving. "You're wiser. You maybe avoid some potholes that you stepped in prior."