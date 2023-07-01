Veteran defenseman Erik Johnson is signing with the Buffalo Sabres on a one-year deal, sources told ESPN.

The deal is for $3.25 million, per sources, and includes a $1.25 million signing bonus. The Colorado Avalanche decided no to re-sign Johnson, who was their longest-tenured player and helped them win a Stanley Cup in 2022.

Johnson was grateful to spend 15 years with one team, but looked forward for a new opportunity and wanted to stay on a competitive team where he had a chance to win again.

A rugged, 6-foot-4, 225-pound veteran defenseman, Johnson, 35, returned from his Stanley Cup-winning season with the Avalanche to play 63 games in the final year of his deal.

Johnson finished with just eight assists, but still managed 17:15 time on the ice, as the Avalanche battled injuries on the blue line all season. Johnson posted a rare goal in the postseason, scoring against the Seattle Kraken in Round 1, but Colorado's title defense ended there, via a seven-game loss to the second-year club.

The end of Johnson's deal meant an awful lot of salary-cap relief for Colorado. It was a seven-year contract that carried a $6 million average-annual value, and the defenseman figured to net significantly less on this summer's open market.

With available defensemen are at a premium this year, Johnson was expected to draw interest as an even-strength third-liner who was a first-round pick of the St. Louis Blues back in 2006.