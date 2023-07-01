Check out some of Ilya Sorokin's best highlights with the New York Islanders from the 2022-23 season. (2:02)

The New York Islanders had one of the biggest signings on July 1, and he wasn't even a free agent.

Franchise goalie Ilya Sorokin has agreed to a new eight-year contract extension that starts in the 2024-25 season. It carries an average annual value of $8.25 million against the salary cap. Sorokin is entering the last year of his contract with a $4 million AAV. His new deal carries full no-movement clause for the first four seasons before becoming a modified no-trade clause.

Sorokin, 27, has established himself as one of the NHL's elite goaltenders during his three-year NHL career. He was second for the Vezina Trophy, given to the NHL's top netminder, last season with a 31-22-7 record and a .924 save percentage with a 2.34 goals-against average and a league-high six shutouts.

"You don't want a player of his stature going into the last year of his contract. I think that creates a lot of pressure on the player. There are a lot of intangible things, from a mental aspect, that this takes away," said Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello.

The Islanders also signed a trio of unrestricted free agents on Saturday, the first day of the NHL's free-agent frenzy. Sorokin's backup, Semyon Varlamov, signed a four-year extension with a $2.75 million AAV. Varlamov, 35, had a .913 save percentage and a 2.70 goals-against average last season. He's served as a mentor to Sorokin since the Russian phenom entered the league.

"There's a tremendous communication, love and respect for each other. Varly has been a tremendous mentor for Ilya and Ilya has been a tremendous teammate for Varly," said Lamoriello.

Defenseman Scott Mayfield has signed a seven-year contract extension. Known primarily for his defensive play, the 30-year-old is entering his 10th NHL season, all with the Islanders. His average annual value is $3.5 million.

Finally, the Islanders signed winger Pierre Engvall to a seven-year, $3 million contract. New York acquired the 27-year-old forward from the Toronto Maple Leafs at the trade deadline for a 2024 third-round pick. He had nine points in 18 games for the Islanders last season. Lamoriello knows him well from their days together in Toronto.

"I think he has tremendous growth. Although it might look a little long because of what his past situation is, I think that you're going to find dividends in this young man," said Lamoriello of Engvall, who is coming off a one-year deal worth $2.25 million.