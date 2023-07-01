The Nashville Predators, who made a big splash earlier on Saturday, signing center Ryan O'Reilly during the opening of free agency, continued to add later in the day, agreeing to a two-year, $6.37 million contract with forward Gustav Nyquist.

After 48 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, in which he posted 10 goals and 22 points on a last-place team, Nyquist finished the season in a playoff chase with the Minnesota Wild.

He played in three regular-season games for Minnesota, scoring once with five points and a 14:40 average time on ice. In a Round 1 loss to the Dallas Stars, he played in all six games, finishing with five assists.

Nyquist's versatility at even strength, and his experience on second and third lines in his time with the Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks and Blue Jackets, presented value to teams on the open market this summer, and clearly appealed to Nashville general manager Barry Trotz.

A 33-year-old veteran who is long removed from his career season of 28 goals with the Red Wings in 2013-14, Nyquist was the type of player still attractive to contenders because of the lower asking price among a crowded crop of 30-something free-agent forwards.

When his season with the Wild ended, so did a four-year contract that carried a $5.5 million average annual value. But that figured to be Nyquist's last major deal as teams continue to maneuver around salary cap roadblocks.