The Colorado Avalanche re-signed defenseman Jack Johnson to a one-year contract on Sunday that runs through the 2023-24 season.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Avalanche, with whom Johnson helped win a Stanley Cup in 2021-22.

Johnson, 36, recorded eight points (two goals, six assists) in 83 games last season, split between the Chicago Blackhawks and Avalanche.

He has 320 points (74 goals, 246 assists) in 1,107 career games with the Los Angeles Kings, Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Blackhawks and Avalanche. He was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes with the third overall pick of the 2005 NHL draft.

Johnson also won a silver medal with the United States in the 2010 Olympic Games at Vancouver.