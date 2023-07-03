Center Max Domi signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, following in the footsteps of his father, Tie Domi, who played 12 seasons for the franchise.

Max Domi, 28, authored a bounce-back season and was taking up major minutes up front for the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks when the Dallas Stars traded for him in March in time for their postseason push.

Tie Domi, a noted NHL enforcer, began his career with the Maple Leafs in 1989-90 and then returned to the franchise in 1994-95, playing in Toronto until he retired after the 2005-06 season.

It runs in the family 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/r1Mhg535fl — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 3, 2023

After struggling to score the past four seasons -- finishing with no more than nine goals in any of those campaigns -- Max Domi, a former first-round draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes, found his footing in Chicago. Through Feb. 17, Domi had 14 goals and 38 points for the Blackhawks, and he was averaging 18 minutes, 17 seconds on the ice, which was on pace for a career high.

A nine-year veteran, Domi has already played on an uncharacteristically high amount of teams. After four seasons with the Coyotes, he spent two with the Montreal Canadiens, one with the Carolina Hurricanes and two different stints with the Columbus Blue Jackets before the Blackhawks dealt him to Dallas.

But the Stars used his versatility and bounced him around several lines while they prepped for the Western Conference playoffs. Though he had only one goal in his first 11 games with the Stars, he topped 13 minutes of ice time in each of those contests.