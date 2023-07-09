The Vancouver Canucks agreed to a two-year deal with forward Nils Hoglander on Sunday.

The contract has an average annual value of $1.1 million.

Hoglander, 22, appeared in 25 games for Vancouver and 45 regular-season contests for Abbotsford of the AHL in the 2022-23 season.

With the Canucks, he had nine points (three goals, six assists) and six penalty minutes. At Abbotsford, he had 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) and 44 penalty minutes.

The Swede was selected 40th overall by Vancouver in the 2019 draft.

In 141 career games with the Canucks, Hoglander has 54 points on 26 goals and 28 assists.