The Seattle Kraken avoided arbitration and agreed to terms with defenseman Cale Fleury on a two-year contract on Sunday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $800,000, according to Sportsnet, and keeps Fleury in the core of the Kraken's blue-liners after their first playoff appearance last season.

Fleury, 24, is not a scorer -- he posted one assist in 12 games with Seattle last year -- but he can take up time on the Kraken's third pairing after averaging 13:18 time on ice last season.

He began his career with the Montreal Canadiens, skating in 41 games in 2019-20, finishing with just one goal and a 14:21 time-on-ice average.

The Canadiens selected the Calgary native in the third round of the 2017 draft. The Kraken acquired Fleury from Montreal in the 2021 expansion draft.

