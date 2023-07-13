The Dallas Stars re-signed restricted free agent Ty Dellandrea to a one-year, $900,000 contract Thursday.

The 22-year-old forward tallied 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) while playing all 82 games in 2022-23.

Dellandrea added three goals in 15 playoff games as the Stars advanced to the Western Conference finals.

"Ty's become one of our most dependable two-way forwards," Stars general manager Jim Nill said. "His versatility allows him to play up and down the lineup, and he proved in the playoffs his ability to take his game to another level. He's a heart-and-soul type of player, and we're happy to have him under contract for the upcoming season."

The Stars' first-round draft pick (13th overall) in 2018, Dellandrea has 33 points (12 games, 21 assists) in 109 NHL games.