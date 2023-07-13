The Arizona Coyotes have placed forward Alex Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers for the purposes of terminating his contract, just 12 days after signing him as a free agent.

An NHL source tells ESPN that the Coyotes had discovered an "off-ice situation" impacting Galchenyuk that was previously unknown to the team. The NHLPA said it is reviewing the decision on the behalf of Galchenyuk, who will become an unrestricted free agent again.

Galchenyuk, 29, had signed a one-year deal worth $775,000 against the NHL salary cap on July 1, the opening day of unrestricted free agency. He was no stranger to the organization, having previously played for Arizona in 2018-19 (72 games) and 2021-22 (60 games). The expectation was to have Galchenyuk compete for a roster spot in the NHL, but the team had the flexibility to demote him to the AHL since he was on a two-way contract.

"We are very pleased to welcome back Alex to our organization. He is a hard-working, versatile forward who will add depth to our group," Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong said at the time of the signing.

Galchenyuk was the third overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft by the Montreal Canadiens, with whom he played for six seasons. His best year was in 2015-16, when he scored 30 goals in 82 games. But Galchenyuk's career has veered off into journeyman status in recent years, having played for the Coyotes twice, the Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche since 2018.