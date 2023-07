St. Louis Blues forward Alexey Toropchenko avoided arbitration by signing a two-year, $2.5 million contract Sunday.

Toropchenko, 24, was in line for an arbitration hearing Thursday.

He recorded 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) and 12 penalty minutes in 69 games last season.

Toropchenko has totaled 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) and 27 penalty minutes in 97 career games since being selected by the Blues in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL draft.