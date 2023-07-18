The Calgary Flames will retire former goaltender Miikka Kiprusoff's No. 34 on March 2 prior to the team's home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Kiprusoff retired as the franchise's leader in wins (305), shutouts (41) and games played by a goaltender (576). He will join Lanny McDonald (No. 9), Jarome Iginla (No. 12) and Mike Vernon (No. 30) as players who have had their number retired by the Flames.

"I am honored and humbled by this recognition of my career in Calgary," Kiprusoff said. "To have my name and number hanging next to those great Flames players and especially my friend and legendary goalie Mike Vernon, is truly a highlight of my career.

"I loved my time in Calgary. The fans are amazing and it's a wonderful place to live and play. Hockey really means something here and I was proud to wear the Flaming 'C' and call Calgary my home for nine years. I would like to thank the Flames ownership, the organization, and the fans for my time in Calgary and for this tremendous honor."

Kiprusoff joined the Flames via a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 16, 2003. He helped Calgary advance to the Stanley Cup Final that season before the team fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games. Kiprusoff finished that season as the runner-up for the Vezina Trophy to New Jersey Devils star Martin Brodeur.

Kiprusoff captured that honor in 2005-06 and finished third in the Hart Trophy voting after posting a 42-20-11 record with an NHL-best 10 shutouts.

"Today we are proud to build on the Flames legacy by paying tribute to one of the all-time greats in Flames history," said Flames general manager Craig Conroy, who was teammates with Kiprusoff for six seasons (2003-04; 2006-11). "On behalf of the Flames ownership and the organization, we congratulate Miikka on an amazing career and this well-earned and rare achievement. We are thrilled to have his No. 34 deservingly displayed at the Scotiabank Saddledome so Flames fans can celebrate his contributions for years to come.

"And for me, personally, it was a privilege to have been his teammate. Under that mask was a fierce competitor who gave us the confidence and an opportunity to win every night. Thank you and congratulations 'Kipper.'"

Kiprusoff posted a 319-213-71 career record with 44 shutouts, a 2.49 goals-against average and .921 save percentage with the Sharks and Flames.