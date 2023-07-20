Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden signed a two-year, $3.8 million deal with the club on Wednesday.

The deal allowed the two sides to avoid arbitration.

Howden had 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 54 games last season before stepping up in the playoffs with 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 22 games. His contributions helped the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup.

Howden scored two goals in Game 2 as Vegas recorded a 7-2 win over the Florida Panthers. The Golden Knights won the series in five games.

He also scored the game-winning overtime goal when Vegas notched a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Howden, 25, has 31 goals and 51 assists in 279 career NHL games with the New York Rangers (2018-21) and Golden Knights. Vegas acquired him from the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season.