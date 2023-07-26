The Toronto Maple Leafs are placing goaltender Matt Murray on long-term injured reserve ahead of the 2023-24 season, the team announced Wednesday.

The Maple Leafs said Murray is out indefinitely but did not disclose the nature of the injury. This follows a season in which Murray dealt with a head injury and hip and ankle problems.

Murray, 29, played just 26 games with Toronto in 2022-23, finishing 14-8-2 with one shutout, a 3.01 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

He carries a $4.69 million cap hit for the Maple Leafs in 2023-24, the final season of a four-year, $25 million deal he signed with the Ottawa Senators in 2020. Ottawa is on the books for another $1.56 million.

A two-time Stanley Cup champion with Pittsburgh, Murray is 146-86-24 with a .910 save percentage, a 2.79 GAA and 15 shutouts with the Penguins (2015-20), Senators (2020-22) and Maple Leafs.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto's starting goaltender, recently was awarded a one-year, $3.55 million deal in arbitration for the 2023-24 season.