New Jersey Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl signed a two-year, $2.1 million contract on Monday.

Bahl, 23, was a restricted free agent after coming off his three-year, entry-level contract.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Bahl had eight points (two goals, six assists) and 35 penalty minutes in 42 games last season with New Jersey.

Bahl joined the Devils as part of the trade that sent star forward Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes on Dec. 16, 2019.

Bahl has totaled 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 66 career games with the Devils. He was selected by the Coyotes in the second round of the 2018 NHL draft.