Troy Terry and the Anaheim Ducks have agreed to a seven-year contract extension through the 2029-30 season, ahead of Wednesday's scheduled arbitration hearing.

According to an NHL source, the contract carries a $7 million average annual value against the salary cap. That gives him the highest AAV of any Anaheim player currently -- although 22-year-old star forward Trevor Zegras remains without a contract for next season as a restricted free agent.

Multiple reports indicated there was a wide gap between the Ducks and Terry in their arbitration filings: Anaheim wanted $4.5 million while Terry wanted $8 million. His last contract, a three-year deal, carried an AAV of just $1.45 million.

Terry, 25, had 61 points in 70 games last season for the Ducks. He's two years removed from a breakout season that saw Terry score 37 goals, the highest total for an Anaheim player since Corey Perry netted 43 goals in 2013-14. Terry represented the Ducks at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, his second straight all-star appearance.

In six NHL seasons, the right wing has 176 points in 274 games. Terry was drafted by the Ducks in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.