The Washington Capitals have signed forward Tom Wilson to a seven-year, $45.5 million contract extension, the team announced Friday.

Wilson's extension goes into effect in 2024-25 and runs through 2030-31. He is set to make a base salary of $5.1 million next season.

"Tom possesses all the intangibles needed to win in this League and we are extremely pleased to sign him to a long-term contract, giving him the opportunity to finish his career in a Capitals' uniform," general manager Brian MacLellan said in a statement. "Throughout his career, Tom has improved every facet of his game through his drive and competitiveness. We feel his work ethic and leadership qualities will be a tremendous asset to our organization for years to come."

Wilson missed the majority of last season while he recovered from a torn ACL in his left knee that he suffered in the 2022 playoffs. He played in 33 games in 2022-23 and scored 13 goals with nine assists as the Capitals missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

The prior season, Wilson earned his first All-Star nod while setting career highs in goals (24) and assists (28).