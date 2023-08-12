The Vancouver Canucks signed center Pius Suter on Friday to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1.6 million.

Suter, 27, had played the previous two seasons for the Detroit Red Wings, where his contract had a $3.25 million annual cap hit. The Switzerland native made his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2020-21 season.

He posted career lows with 14 goals and 10 assists in Detroit last season while appearing in 79 games. Well regarded for his defensive play, Suter also won 46.8% of his faceoffs.

In three seasons, Suter has career totals of 43 goals and 44 assists in 216 games and a 46.7% win rate in the faceoff circle.