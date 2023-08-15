Bob Baun, a rugged defenseman who won four Stanley Cups with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 1960s, died Tuesday at age 86, the team announced.

Baun spent 14 seasons with the Maple Leafs, playing in 739 games and posting 169 points (29 goals, 140 assists) and 1,153 penalty minutes with the club.

Nicknamed "Boomer" for his big hits, Baun played three more seasons with the Oakland Seals and Detroit Red Wings and retired with 224 points (37 goals, 187 assists) and 1,489 penalty minutes in 964 games.

The Canadian's greatest achievements came in Toronto. His legacy was cemented on April 23, 1964, when he broke his leg in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Red Wings. He left the game, had his leg frozen, and returned in overtime to score the game-winning goal to even the series.

The Maple Leafs went on to win the Stanley Cup -- their third straight. He added a fourth championship in 1967.

"The Toronto Maple Leafs are deeply saddened by the passing of Bob Baun, whose enduring legacy of remarkable resilience includes his iconic overtime game-winning goal during a Stanley Cup final despite playing with a broken leg," Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said in a statement.

"Bob possessed unquestionable toughness and incredible pride in being a Toronto Maple Leaf. His inspirational presence continues to embody the heart of the game. He will be greatly missed by the team and its fans. Our thoughts are with Bob's loved ones during this difficult time."