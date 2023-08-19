ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Anaheim Ducks have acquired defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres.

The Ducks sent a fourth-round draft choice in 2025 to Buffalo on Friday night. Anaheim originally acquired the pick from Minnesota in the deal that sent John Klingberg to the Wild last March.

The 29-year-old Lyubushkin is a five-year NHL veteran who began his North American career with Arizona in 2018. He was traded to Toronto in February 2022, and he signed a two-year, $5.5 million deal with Buffalo in July 2022.

"We are excited to add Ilya to our blueline as we targeted another defenseman for the right side this offseason," Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said in a statement. "He is a big, physical, hard-nosed player that can kill penalties and will make us harder to play against."

Lyubushkin had 14 points in 68 games with Buffalo last season. He led the Sabres' defensemen in hits and blocked shots per 60 minutes of play, and he played extensively as a penalty-killer.

Anaheim previously signed defensemen Radko Gudas and Robert Hägg this summer to revamp a blue line that was among the NHL's least impressive last season. The Ducks have missed the playoffs in a franchise-record five straight seasons.