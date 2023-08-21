The Philadelphia Flyers signed defenseman Oliver Bonk, their first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, to a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday.

The team did not announce any financial terms.

Bonk, 18, was the No. 22 overall pick in the June draft, and he took part in the team's development camp the following month.

He spent the 2022-23 season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League and posted 40 points (10 goals, 30 assists) in 67 games. A native of Ottawa, Bonk has 43 points (10 goals, 33 assists) and 44 penalty minutes in 77 games with the Knights over two seasons.

Bonk added 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) and eight penalty minutes in 28 playoff games with the Knights.