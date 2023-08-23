The Arizona Coyotes have signed coach André Tourigny to a three-year contract extension, general manager Bill Armstrong announced Wednesday.

Tourigny has served as Coyotes coach for two seasons. Despite a 53-90-21 record amid an ongoing rebuild, Armstrong lauded Tourigny as "an excellent coach, leader and communicator who has helped us establish a tremendous culture in our dressing room. Our players like him, respect him and compete hard for him."

Terms of the extension were not disclosed.

The Coyotes took a step forward last season by climbing out of the Western Conference basement with a 13-point improvement from 2021-22 to 2022-23.

Tourigny, 49, coached Canada to a gold medal at the world hockey championship in May.