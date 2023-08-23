Check out some of the best goals from Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews after he signed a four-year extension. (2:22)

Auston Matthews isn't going anywhere.

The Toronto Maple Leafs' top center signed a four-year, $53 million contract extension through the 2028 season Wednesday. The new pact begins when Matthews' current five-year deal runs out in July.

At $13.25 million per season, Matthews becomes the NHL's highest paid player in terms of annual value, surpassing Nathan MacKinnon, who is averaging $12.6 million on his eight-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche.

"I feel fortunate to continue this journey as a Maple Leaf in front of the best fans in hockey!" Matthews posted to social media just before the extension went public. "I will do everything I can to help get us to the top of the mountain. GLG!"

Matthews, 25, has been an elite play-driving forward for the Maple Leafs since he was drafted No. 1 overall in 2016. He is a two-time Rocket Richard Trophy winner (in 2020 and 2021) as the NHL's top goal scorer, posting 299 goals and 542 points in 481 regular-season games -- with another 22 goals and 44 points through 50 postseason tilts

He tallied career-best totals in 2021-22 with 60 goals and 106 points in 73 games, an output that earned him a Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL's Most Valuable Player.

Matthews already has positioned himself well among the Leafs' all-time franchise leaders, tied for fifth in goals scored and second with nine overtime goals. He also leads the NHL in goals scored since 2016-17 and is 11th overall in points.

The Scottsdale, Arizona, native was due to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time July 1.

Matthews has scored 45 more goals than any other American-born player in NHL history through seven seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Toronto's newly instated general manager Brad Treliving was adamant from the start of his tenure in May that locking down Matthews long-term would be a priority. The Leafs needed clarity on where Matthews might fall in terms of salary before Treliving could turn his attention to other personnel matters, including negotiating an extension for forward William Nylander, who also is in the final season of his contract.

"I want to be in Toronto as long as I can," Nylander said earlier this week, cautioning that he was in no hurry to rush a deal over the line.

Toronto will have three players in 2024-25 who will have a cap hit of at least $10 million, with Matthews joining John Tavares ($11 million) and Mitch Marner ($10.9 million).

Toronto has reached the playoffs in every full season since Matthews came on board but has advanced past the first round only once -- when they topped Tampa Bay in a six-game series last spring. The Leafs followed that performance up by falling in five games to the Florida Panthers in the second round.