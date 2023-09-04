Brad Maxwell, who spent parts of nine seasons of a 10-year NHL career as a defenseman for the Minnesota North Stars, died on Sunday due to lung cancer that had spread through his body. He was 66.

Maxwell was Minnesota's No. 7 overall pick of the 1977 NHL Draft and played for the franchise 1977-84 and 17 games of the 1986-87 season.

"I know defensemen have to play defense and I think I can help the North Stars in front of the goal," Maxwell said in his press conference after agreeing to his first contract with Minnesota. "I'll be there. But I also like to make rushes. All I want is a chance to play. I'll be there if anyone challenges me or goes after anybody else on the team."

The Wild, who became Minnesota's NHL team after the North Stars became the Dallas Stars, offered their condolences in a social media post.

Rest in peace Maxy--former North Stars defenseman and president of the Minnesota NHL Alumni Association.



Brad Maxwell and his wife Lori, made Minnesota their home after his 10-year NHL career. The #StateOfHockey will miss you. ❤️🕊️💚 pic.twitter.com/9yYeZU6er5 — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) September 4, 2023

Maxwell was an All-Star selection in 1983-84.

"We want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to us during this difficult time," Maxwell's family wrote on a GoFundMe page Sunday. "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Brad 'Maxy' Maxwell on Sept. 3, 2023. Those who knew him were truly lucky, and he will be deeply missed. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers."

Maxwell also played for the Quebec Nordiques (1984-85), Toronto Maple Leafs (1985-86), Vancouver Canucks (1986-87) and New York Rangers (1987).

He tallied 98 goals and 270 assists (368 points) across 613 regular-season games. He also suited up for 79 playoff games and added 12 goals and 49 assists (61 points).

Maxwell played for the North Stars team that lost the 1981 Stanley Cup Final to the New York Islanders in five games.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.