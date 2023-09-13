The New Jersey Devils signed free agent goaltender Keith Kinkaid to a one-year, two-way contract.

The deal announced Wednesday is worth $775,000 at the NHL level and $350,000 in the AHL.

Kinkaid, 34, played parts of six seasons with the Devils to begin his career from 2013 to '19.

He split last season with Boston and Colorado, posting a 1.37 goals-against average in two games.

Kinkaid is 70-58-21 with eight shutouts, a 2.91 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 169 games (146 starts) with the Devils, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, Bruins and Avalanche.