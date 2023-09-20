The Vancouver Canucks have acquired goaltender Casey DeSmith from the Montreal Canadiens.

The Canadiens received forward Tanner Pearson and a 2025 third-round pick in the deal announced Tuesday.

DeSmith is 58-44-15 with nine shutouts, a .912 save percentage and a 2.81 goals-against average over parts of five seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Montreal acquired DeSmith, 32, in a three-team trade with the Penguins and San Jose Sharks on Aug. 6.

Pearson, 31, has recorded 272 points (133 goals, 139 assists) in 590 games across 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, Penguins and Canucks.