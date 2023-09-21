San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture is week-to-week with a lower-body injury that he suffered during offseason training, the team said Thursday.

The Sharks began training camp Thursday and open the regular season against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 12.

Couture, 34, is projected to be the club's second-line center heading into his 15th season, all with the Sharks. He registered 27 goals and 40 assists while playing all 82 games last season.

He has 700 career points (323 goals, 377 assists) and 251 penalty minutes in 927 games since being drafted by San Jose in the first round (ninth overall) in 2007.