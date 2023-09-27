Cory Schneider, who played parts of 13 NHL seasons as a goaltender primarily with the New Jersey Devils and Vancouver Canucks, announced his retirement from the league on Tuesday.

Schneider, 37, last played in the NHL during the 2021-22 campaign and was not signed to a team ahead of the new season.

"I'm at peace with it," Schneider told the Salem News in his native Massachusetts. "I'll miss my teammates and the intensity of playing, but it's the right time for me."

Schneider was a first-round draft pick (No. 26 overall) by the Canucks in 2004 and played for them from 2008-13. He and Roberto Luongo teamed up to win the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2010-11 for the best team goals-against average in the league.

Schneider played 311 of his 410 career games for New Jersey from 2013-20 and was an NHL All-Star in 2016. He appeared in one game for the New York Islanders in 2021-22 amid late-career injuries, making 27 saves to help the Isles beat the Devils.

Schneider retires with a 171-159-58 record and 10,568 saves over his NHL career, with a .918 save percentage and a 2.43 GAA. He ranks second to Martin Brodeur in Devils history in games played, saves (8,023) and shutouts (17).