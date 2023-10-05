John Buccigross talks about why there is plenty of buzz around the Blackhawks debut of Connor Bedard. (1:17)

The Chicago Blackhawks have nearly doubled their season ticket base thanks to the arrival of rookie phenom Connor Bedard.

Bedard, 18, was the first overall pick in the 2023 draft and is one of the most hyped prospects in years. When the Blackhawks won the draft lottery in May, the team sold $5.2 million in new season-ticket packages within 12 hours.

The Blackhawks told ESPN this week that they have nearly doubled both their full season ticket packages and their partial season-ticket packages for the 2023-24 season. They are projecting a 10% overall increase in tickets sold for this season, including at least five sellouts.

The Blackhawks averaged 17,167 tickets distributed for 41 home games last season.

Chicago is expecting more than a 17% increase in tickets sold and 26% higher revenue growth over their initial projections for the 2023-24 season.

Bedard, a center, has five points in three preseason games for the Blackhawks. He opens his rookie season at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 10 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+). His first home game isn't until Oct. 21 against the Vegas Golden Knights.