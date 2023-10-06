        <
          Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (upper body) out week-to-week

          • Reuters
          Oct 6, 2023, 01:08 PM ET

          Minnesota Wild captain Jared Spurgeon is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury, the team announced Friday.

          Spurgeon suffered the injury after being checked into the boards by Chicago Blackhawks forward Reese Johnson during the first period of Minnesota's 3-2 shootout win in preseason action Thursday.

          Spurgeon, a defenseman, totaled 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) in 79 games last season. He recorded a plus-32 rating for the second consecutive season.

          Spurgeon, 33, has 379 points (110 goals, 269 assists) and a plus-112 rating in 851 career games with the Wild.

          Minnesota opens the regular season at home against the Florida Panthers on Thursday.