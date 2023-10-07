Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman signed a three-year, $12 million contract extension Saturday that runs through the 2026-27 season.

Hartman, 29, is entering his fifth season with the Wild. In 2022-23, he tallied 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) in 59 games. He had 90 penalty minutes, a plus-7 rating and six game-winning goals.

In 506 games with the Chicago Blackhawks (2014-18), Nashville Predators (2018-19), Philadelphia Flyers (2019) and Wild, he has 233 points (107 goals, 126 assists), a plus-55 rating and 505 penalty minutes.

Hartman was the No. 30 overall selection in the 2013 NHL draft.

The Wild open the season Thursday at home against the Florida Panthers.