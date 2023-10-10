It's been nearly four months since the Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup, and two days since they got their incredibly detailed championship rings. It's time to drop the puck on the 2023-24 NHL season, and opening night features a tripleheader simulcast on ESPN and ESPN+: Nashville Predators-Tampa Bay Lightning (5:30 p.m. ET), Chicago Blackhawks-Pittsburgh Penguins (8 p.m. ET) and Seattle Kraken-Vegas Golden Knights (10:30 p.m. ET)

We're here to get you ready for each game, with insights from ESPN Stats & Information for each matchup.

Predators

Another staple of the Predators back end is captain Roman Josi , who led the team in points with 59 (18 goals, 41 assists). The Predators were one of two teams last season to have a defenseman as their leading scorer (joining Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks ). Josi has led the team in points in each of the last four seasons. He's the Predators' all-time leader in points (601), joining Ray Bourque ( Boston Bruins ) as the only defensemen to be a franchise's all-time leader in points.

The talent is there for Nashville, starting in goal with Juuse Saros . The 28-year-old started the second most games last season (63) and played more minutes than any goaltender (3809:59) but finished tied for seventh in wins (33). He has the third-shortest odds for the Vezina Trophy entering this season.

The Predators' tough 2022-23 season can be attributed to a lack of scoring. The franchise goals leader Filip Forsberg played in just 50 games due to injury, scoring 19 goals. That was second on the team behind Matt Duchene 's team-leading 22 goals. Every other team in the league had multiple 20-goal scorers last season.

New Predators coach Andrew Brunette scored the first goal in franchise history on Oct. 13, 1998, when he scored at 5:12 of the first period against Trevor Kidd of the Carolina Hurricanes .

Last season, the Predators missed the playoffs for the first time since 2013-14 ending an eight-season run. Their streak of eight consecutive postseason appearances was tied for the second-longest active run in the NHL entering last season behind the Penguins' 16 consecutive appearances, which was also snapped. The last time Nashville missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons was 2012-13 and 2013-14.

Lightning

Stamkos recorded 84 points last season (34 goals, 50 assists), becoming the first player in franchise history to eclipse the 1,000-point mark. With 1,056 career points, Stamkos has the fifth most among active skaters, behind Sidney Crosby (1,502), Alex Ovechkin (1,485), Evgeni Malkin (1,229), and Anze Kopitar (1,141). Coincidentally, all five have achieved those totals playing for just one team.

Last season, Brayden Point had a breakout season for the Lightning, scoring a team-high 51 goals. He became the third player in franchise history with a 50-goal season, following Vincent Lecavalier (52 in 2006-07) and Steven Stamkos (60 in 2011-12).

With Vasilevskiy out, more attention will be on the offense to score goals. Last season, the Lightning were eighth in goals per game at 3.41, their sixth straight season in the top 10. Tampa Bay had the NHL's No. 3 power play (at 25.4%), behind the Edmonton Oilers (32.4%) and Maple Leafs (26.0%).

Tampa Bay's path to the playoffs this season will be more difficult with the loss of goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy . He's expected to miss approximately the first two months of the regular season due to surgery for a lumbar disc herniation. Since entering the NHL in 2014-15, Vasilevskiy is second in wins, with 263, behind Sergei Bobrovsky , with 265.

After three consecutive appearances in the Stanley Cup Final, which resulted in two championships, the Lightning were eliminated in the first round of the 2023 playoffs by the Toronto Maple Leafs . They have made the playoffs in each of the last six seasons.

Blackhawks

It's the highly anticipated debut of 2023 No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard as the Blackhawks officially turn the page from the days of Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane. There have been 12 No. 1 overall picks who scored a goal in their NHL debut, with the last being Auston Matthews who scored four times for the Maple Leafs on Oct. 12, 2016 at Ottawa. There have been four No. 1 overall picks to score a goal in their NHL debut that came against the Penguins: Gilbert Perreault (Sabres) on Oct. 10, 1970, Eric Lindros (Flyers) on Oct. 6, 1992, John Tavares (Islanders) on Oct. 10, 2009, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Oilers) on Oct. 9, 2011.

This game will likely feature three No. 1 overall picks: Bedard (2023), Sidney Crosby (2005) and Taylor Hall (2010, with Oilers). Bedard would be the third straight No. 1 pick to face another No. 1 pick in his NHL debut, following Montreal's Juraj Slafkovsky (2022) and Buffalo's Owen Power (2021), who each faced the Toronto tandem of John Tavares (2009, Islanders) and Auston Matthews (2016, Maple Leafs) in their debut. Bedard was born on July 17, 2005 -- 13 days before Crosby was selected first overall by the Penguins in the 2005 Draft (July 30).

The Blackhawks had a minus-97 goal differential last season, which ranked 30th in the NHL and ahead of only the Columbus Blue Jackets (minus-116) and Anaheim Ducks (minus-129). Each of those three teams were the only teams to be minus-30 or worse in goal differential in each period last season. The Blackhawks were outshot in 60 of the 82 games last season; only the Ducks and Arizona Coyotes were outshot more frequently last season (69 each).

The returning Blackhawks player with the most points last season was Andreas Athanasiou, who had 40 points. His 20 goals was the second-highest total in his career, behind the 30 he scored for the Detroit Red Wings in 2018-19. Athanasiou and Taylor Raddysh co-led the Blackhawks with 20 goals.