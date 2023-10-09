The Colorado Avalanche claimed goaltender Ivan Prosvetov off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes on Monday.

He was 4-3-0 with a 3.98 goals-against average and .880 save percentage in seven games with Arizona in 2022-23.

The Coyotes drafted the 6-foot-5 Russia native in the fourth round in 2018.

Over parts of three seasons, he went 4-6-1 with a 4.07 GAA and .871 save percentage in 13 games with Arizona.

Alexandar Georgiev is Colorado's starting goaltender when the Avalanche open the season Wednesday at the Los Angeles Kings. Pavel Francouz (groin) is on injured reserve.