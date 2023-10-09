Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's season opener.

Guentzel was a full participant in practice for a second straight day Monday as he recovers from offseason ankle surgery.

The star winger is officially listed as day-to-day heading into the game against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks.

Guentzel, 29, recorded 36 goals and 37 assists in 78 games last season. He has recorded 414 points (197 goals, 217 assists) in 453 games over seven seasons with the Penguins.