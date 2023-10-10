The Colorado Avalanche acquired defenseman Caleb Jones from the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday for forward Callahan Burke.

Jones recorded a career-high 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) and averaged 19:13 of ice time in 73 games last season with the Chicago Blackhawks. He signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Hurricanes on Aug. 10 before clearing waivers last week.

Jones, 26, collected 50 points (14 goals, 36 assists) over 217 career games with the Edmonton Oilers and Blackhawks. He is the brother of Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones and son of former NBA player Popeye Jones.

Burke, 26, had a minus-1 rating in two games with the Avalanche last season. He had 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) in 70 games with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League.

Jones was assigned to the Eagles.