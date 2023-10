Forward Noah Gregor signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Gregor, 25, had joined the Maple Leafs on a professional tryout prior to training camp.

He recorded 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 57 games last season with the San Jose Sharks.

Gregor collected 51 points (26 goals, 25 assists) in 178 career games since being selected by the Sharks in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Draft.