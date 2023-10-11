The New Jersey Devils have signed coach Lindy Ruff to a multi-year contract extension, it was announced Thursday.

"This young, exciting team has developed and thrived under Lindy's stewardship since he joined the Devils organization," Devils managing partner David Blitzer said in a statement. "Lindy is one of the winningest coaches in NHL history and his extension is well deserved. I'm looking forward to continued team success this upcoming season and beyond."

Ruff, 63, has a career coaching record of 834-652-78-149 over 22 seasons with the Devils, Buffalo Sabres and Dallas Stars. His 834 wins rank first among active coaches and fifth all-time -- just 15 behind Ken Hitchcock for fourth.

"I'm thrilled to commit here to this situation and couldn't be prouder of the great progress that our group made last season," Ruff said. "We have a special group in Jersey and there's an opportunity to accomplish long-term success, make a lot of positive memories and give our fans a lot to cheer about - because our Devils' fan base is one of the best in the League and they deserve to see a winner."

The Devils open the season against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu).